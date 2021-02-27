Mumbai Saga trailer out: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, others attend launch

Mumbai Saga star cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch.

The 3-minute-long trailer of the Sanjay Gupta directorial is all about guns and goons.

While John portrays a gangster in the film, Emraan plays a cop who wants to kill John.

Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal also gathered at the launch among others.

Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Sangeeta Ahir.

The highly-anticipated gangster drama is set to hit the theatres on March 19, this year.