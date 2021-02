Amitabh Bachchan reveals about his health condition in a blog post, what did he say?| Oneindia News

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's health condition has deteriorated once again due to a medical condition and will now undergo surgery.

The megastar, in a cryptic message, revealed this on his blog but stopped short of mentioning the nature of his ailment.

The 78-year-old actor said on Saturday that he will not be able to write due to the surgery.

