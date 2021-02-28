Indiana reports 897 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 76 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday.

The indiana department of health announced that an additional 897 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total to 660- thousand-942 of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 12-thousand-125 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

And around our region tonight, 110 new cases and 8 deaths to report tonight.

Adams reporting 4 new cases.

Allen reporting 44 new cases and two deaths.

Dekalb reporting 3.

Huntington with 5.

Jay with one new case.

Noble with one new case and one death to report.

Steuben reporting 4 new cases.

4 in wabash.

5 cases in wells.

And whitley reporting 5 new cases and one death.

Ohio is not reporting their numbers, but we'll be sure to check back tomorrow for an updated account of cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

18-thousand- 601 first doses have been administered...and 20- thousand-287 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 981-thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated hoosiers is over 552-thousand.