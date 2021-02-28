Local church offers Covid jabs and vaccine advice

As, people aged 60-63 will be invited to book a Covid jab over the coming week, there is still concern about uptake amongst the BAME population.

A congregation church has established a pop up vaccination centre to offer vaccinations and dispel any concerns the local community may have about the jab.

The initative was organised by Douglas Williams, Senior Pastor at Emmanuel Community Church.

Report by Odonovanc.

