Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind releases new letter, new revelation comes to fore| Oneindia News

Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind releases new letter, new revelation comes to fore

After reports emerged that Jaish-ul-Hind claimed responsibility for planting an explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the organisation via a letter said it never gave any threat call to Ambani and that the letter circulating in the media is "fake".

The new letter of Jaish-ul-Hind banner shared by the Mumbai police says, 'No threat to Ambani from Jaish-ul-Hind'.

We never take money from Kuffars and never have any fight with Indian Tycoon.

