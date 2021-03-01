2022 Kia Carnival Driving Video

The new Carnival MPV pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to become a multifaceted and unexpected companion.

This three-row, seven- or eight-passenger adventurer takes on a bold and boxy appearance that follows the same visual language that defined the brand’s recent lineup of rugged utility vehicles, such as Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos.

Highlights include best-in-class cargo volume, a class-leading 290-horsepower V6, and a wide array of ADAS features with segment-exclusive Blind-Spot View Monitor.

The Carnival will be the first vehicle in the U.S. to proudly wear the new Kia badge and promote our new global brand identity.