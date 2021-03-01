Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits the Kamakhya temple in Assam| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Assam this morning to launch campaign for the three-phased state elections that began on March 27.

Jaish-ul-Hind denies any role in planting explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

In the last 24 hours, 15,510 new cases of coronavirus were detected with 8,293 reported in Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 3,254 cases while Punjab recorded 579 infections.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Golden Globe award for his performance as the strong-willed trumpet player Levee who marches to his own beat in the musical period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

