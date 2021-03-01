Skip to main content
Meteor lights up night sky with sightings of 'fireball' reported across the UK

Meteor lights up night sky with sightings of 'fireball' reported across the UK

A meteor lights up the night sky on Sunday (February 28) in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Sightings of the 'fireball' were reported across the UK.

