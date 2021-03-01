Close-up footage shows huge huntsman spider carefully weave egg sac

Close-up footage filmed in Sydney, Australia, shows a huge huntsman spider carefully weave her egg sac.

The clips from January 21 show the arachnid weave gossamer-thin layers of silk around the sac which contains over 200 tiny eggs.

The filmer told Newsflare: "When finished with the delicate manufacturing process, she's then officially on 'guard duty' for a whole 28 days - during which time not even a mere morsel of insect will pass her spider lips, for her one purpose over the next month is solely to ensure the survival of her progeny.

"When the time is just right - this depends somewhat on temperature and humidity, but is usually around 28 days - she will then chew a small hole in the top of the sac, and her tiny spiderlings will begin to emerge, and begin their journey into 'spiderhood.'"