Indiana reports 736 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 93 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 736 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 661-thousand- 673.a total of 12,142 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

And around our region tonight, 136 new cases to report tonight.

And before i begin to break down the numbers by county, we have not received an update on ohio's numbers.

Adams reporting 6 new cases.allen reporting 45 new cases and two deaths.

Dekalb reporting 5.

Huntington with 16.

Jay with one new case.

Noble with 5 new cases.

Steuben reporting 3 new cases.

3 in wabash.

6 cases in wells.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

10-thousand-965 first doses have been administered...and 13- thousand-482 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 992-thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is over 565-thousand hoosiers..