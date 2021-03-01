Surge testing in Gloucestershire after Covid variant found

Surge testing has begun in South Gloucestershire after two cases of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 were found.

Residents who live within five postcode areas and are aged over 16 with no symptoms, are being urged to come forward for testing.

The two cases of the new variant are from one household and originate from an individual who travelled back from Brazil on 10 February - five days before the quarantine hotel policy was introduced.

The two cases are among three that have been detected in England so far, with authorities now trying to find the currently unidentified third that is not believed to be linked.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the surge testing in South Gloucestershire is a "precautionary measure".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn