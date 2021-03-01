Covid vaccine: How to register, where to go, what you need | All key details

Phase 2 of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched in high-profile manner on March 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming one of the first beneficiaries.

The second phase of the programme involves inoculation of those aged 60 and above, and those aged 45+ with comorbidities.

The process for registration involves entry of mobile number and identity card details on the government's dedicated Co-win platform.

India currently has 2 vaccines in use - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

