New Jersey teacher gets a surprise proposal in front of cheering school Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:20s 01 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

New Jersey teacher gets a surprise proposal in front of cheering school An Ocean County, New Jersey teacher gets called by the school office to go outside, where she finds friends and family waiting for her as her boyfriend surprises her with a proposal and she said yes in

An Ocean County, New Jersey teacher gets called by the school office to go outside, where she finds friends and family waiting for her as her boyfriend surprises her with a proposal and she said yes in this sweet clip from November 13, 2020.

Advertisement