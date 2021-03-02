5:30pm Johnson & Johnson Vaccine & COVID Relief 03.01.2021

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine shipments began shipments as lawmakers on Capitol Hill still debate over Biden's COVID Aid package.

Injuries.

There's a new weapon in the fight against covid-19.

After getting the green light from the f-d-a.... this morning johnson and johnson shipping out the first batch of its new one-dose vaccine today.

... part of that shipment packed up and shipped out right here in kentucky.

Those shots could be in the arms of nearly 4 million americans in the next few days.

Meanwhile on capitol hill.... a divided senate is trying to reach common ground on the white houses nearly 2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package.

Andrew dymburt is tracking the latest.

L3: abc 36 news white johnson &amp; johnson covid vaccine being distributed as the u.s. passed the grim milestone of more than 500 thousand american lives lost --there?s a fresh wind of optimism ahead with a third vaccination now in the fight.

Nats cheering assembly line pharmaceutical giant johnson and johnson rolling out just under 4 million doses of its newly approved one-shot vaccine this morning.

Within 48 hours, the company says americans should start getting those doses.

Alex gorsky/ceo, j&j ?

The trucks are literally rolling off the docks as we speak johnson and johnson?s vaccine joining pfizer and moderna?s two-shot version leading health experts are urging all eligible- americans to get whichever one they can.

Dr. marcella nunz- smith today all three vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing what we care about most and that is very serious illness and death.

While a third vaccine is encouraging in turning the tide, the head of the cdc issuing this warning after the recent decline in new covid-19 infections has leveled off.

Cdc director rochelle walensky: ?at this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.

And from the health emergency ?

To the financial crisis created by the pandemic--president joe biden?s 1.9 trillion dollar aid package now lies in the senate after narrowly passing in the house.

And it?s everyday americans, trying to stay financially afloat, who are watching and waiting for congress to act: fast.

Ariana/lost job to covid i am probably going to be homeless in a month or two.

I have like 300 dollars in savings that i can combine with my disability check now that i?ve lost my job.?

Andrew dymburt tag: the bill does include hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments, vaccines and covid testing, and another round of 14-hundred dollar stimulus checks for most americans.

Andrew dymburt abc news washington.