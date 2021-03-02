New U.S. COVID-19 cases plateau after steep drops

The United States reported a 3% decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, as the number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks.
Freddie Joyner has more.
Hospitals seeing a bump in COVID-19 patients needing ventilators.
The fresh lockdowns are aimed at stemming a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new variant of the disease.