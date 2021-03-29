Fauci Warns of Possible New COVID-19 Surge in US

The chief medical advisor to the Biden administration made the comments during an interview on Sunday's 'Face the Nation.'.

When you're coming down from a big peak and you reach a point and start to plateau, once you stay at that plateau, you're really in danger of a surge coming up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CBS News.

And unfortunately, that's what we're starting to see, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CBS News.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed an increase in the number of new COVID cases that were reported on Friday, March 26.

The daily total on that day hit 71,593 and included 30 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

Fauci referred to the rolling back of restrictions that many states have begun to implement as "premature.".

But he touted the three million daily vaccinations that are occurring in the U.S. as the path towards "a good degree of flexibility during the summer.".

As we get a really, really low level of infection, you're going to start seeing a pulling back on some of those restrictions, I hope.

And I think that's going to happen, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CBS News