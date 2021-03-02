‘No BJP leader experienced than Mamata Banerjee in WB’: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and offered his full support to her in the coming assembly polls in the state.

He also took a jibe at the ‘baraat’ of BJP leaders in the recent weeks arriving in West Bengal to campaign for the party and questioned their ability to run the government in the state better than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"BJP is such a big party.

The BJP has brought a ‘Baarat’ (procession) of all the union ministers to West Bengal.

Who is their groom?

Name a single BJP leader who is more experienced than Mamta Banerjee in running the government.

Will you hand over power to a leader who does not have any experience?" said Tejashwi Yadav.

