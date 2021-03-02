Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, the governor of Zamfara state said on Tuesday.
Soraya Ali reports.
A group of 279 girls who were abducted from a boarding school in Nigeria have been released and are "safe", reports say.
Gunmen on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in Nigeria's north-central state of..