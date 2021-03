Lucknow: Section 144 imposed till April 5th, what reason has UP Govt given?| Oneindia News

Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow till April 5th in order to maintain law and order situation.

In a press note, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Naveen Arora said that there is a strong possibility of the farmers' agitation aggravating which can create a law and order situation in Lucknow.

Apart from festivals, The press note also cited concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

#LucknowSection144 #YogiAdityanath #FarmerProtest