Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5km on Tuesday (March 2), in its first big eruption since August last year.

Footage filmed today (March 2) in Naman Teran village, Karo district, North Sumatra shows the eruption in timelapse.

The second-highest level of alert was called for the area in response to the eruption, with people urged to stay at least 3 km from the crater.