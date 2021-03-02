The Fragile Glass Ceiling: With VP Harris in office, women are optimistic about gender equality in Washington

Women are feeling more optimistic than ever about achieving their dreams and it's because there's a woman vice president.Ahead of International Women's Day, a new survey polled 1,000 American women and 1,000 American men to analyze their views on gender equality in the United States and the impact of Vice President Harris' new role.Half of the women surveyed said they feel more empowered now that a woman is the vice president.The survey sought out to analyze respondents' views on gender discrimination as a whole in the country and found that there has been progress over the past year.Compared to last year's survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vitamin Angels, there was a sharp decline in how many respondents felt there was gender inequality in today's world at 58% - down nearly 20% from last year's survey - at 76%.Last year's survey also found 63% of respondents worried there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S. - but this has decreased this year to 57%.Half of women polled in 2020 shared they felt gender discrimination on a near daily basis, however, this year's results show this is down to 39%.Specifically, in this year's survey, six in 10 respondents (both men and women) polled said having a woman vice president has made them hopeful for the future of women's equality.The survey also found that 59% of respondents believed that the U.S. can easily have a woman as president within the next 10 years.Looking at Washington as a whole, 59% of those surveyed shared they think more progress will be made toward women's equality now that more women are playing an active role across the hill.Half of those polled were also in agreement that no matter your party, it's crucial to have more women in leadership positions in Washington.Further, 66% of those surveyed believe that women are the cornerstone to healthy communities and 51% believe that nutrition plays a key role in empowering women to achieve their greatest potential."Nothing is more effective at building strong, sustainable and just societies than the empowerment of women," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President.

"At Vitamin Angels, to build a more just world, we start at the very beginning by providing essential nutrients to underserved pregnant women and young children.

As families and communities thrive, the path toward equity opens up for all."Reflecting on their own childhoods, 54% of women polled wished they had more comprehensive and inclusive female role models when they were growing up, compared to 44% of men.For those polled with a daughter (about 700 respondents), 62% feel they can now tell their daughters that they really can be anything they want to be when they grow up - now that a woman is the vice president.The majority of women polled (66%) also shared they believe young girls growing up today have more opportunities than they did growing up and 61% also agreed today's young women can truly grow up to be anything they want."Research has shown that when women are empowered, communities flourish," said Schiffer, "In order to achieve a more equitable world, women must be given a seat at the table."Year to year results2020- 76% believed there was gender inequality in the world- 63% worried there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S.- 50% of women faced gender discrimination nearly every day 2021- 58% believed there was gender inequality in the world- 57% worried there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S.- 39% of women faced gender discrimination nearly every day