This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

March 2, 1904.

Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA.

Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at Dartmouth College as a contributor to the school's humor magazine.

After returning from his studies at Oxford, Geisel pursued cartooning full time.

His first book under the name Dr. Seuss, 'And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,' was rejected 27 times.

In 1957, Dr. Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat as a vocabulary primer for children.

The book was a massive success and a major turning point in the career of Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss published more than 60 books, won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, three Emmys and three Grammys.

His artwork shares space in galleries with Rembrandt and Picasso