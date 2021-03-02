UK and Ireland back bid for 2030 World Cup

The United Kingdom and Ireland are to launch a bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, with $3.9 million due to be set aside for the process by the Chancellor in the upcoming budget.
Adam Reed reports.
The United Kingdom and Ireland are to launch a bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, with $3.9 million due to be set aside for the process by the Chancellor in the upcoming budget.
Adam Reed reports.
Roy Hodgson says England has 'everything needed to host a fabulous World Cup', after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough faces an injury concern ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers kicking off later this month..