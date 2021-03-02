Latin America turns to China and Russia for Covid-19 vaccines

Russia and China are increasing their influence by distributing vaccines in Latin America.
The Biden Administration recently refused a request to share part of its supply with Mexico.
CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Mexico City.
Russia and China are increasing their influence by distributing vaccines in Latin America.
The Biden Administration recently refused a request to share part of its supply with Mexico.
CNN’s Matt Rivers reports from Mexico City.
Large and producing nations are cutting strategic deals for vaccines across the globe, which critics say threatens fair..
By Rubén Sierra*
In a world harmed by the severe COVID-19 pandemic, the access to vaccines is being distorted by the..
MIAMI (AP) — It seemed like a match made in finance heaven.
In 2010, China, its economy roaring and state companies..