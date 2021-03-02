Texas Governor Lifts Mask Mandate, Plans to Reopen State 100%

Gov.

Greg Abbott made the announcement on March 2.

He also revealed that all businesses will be allowed to fully reopen beginning March 10.

Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities.

Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills.

This must end.

It is now time to open Texas 100%, Gov.

Greg Abbott, via statement.

Abbott said Texans have "mastered the daily habits to avoid getting COVID" and "people and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate.".

He also said 5.7 million vaccines have been administered in Texas, "10 million Texans have recovered from COVID" and there is an abundance of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health officials warn against easing safety restrictions at this time, but Abbott says his plan takes that into consideration.

If Covid hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas rise above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, then a county judge in that region may use Covid mitigation strategies in their county, Gov.

Greg Abbott, via statement.

12 other states also have no mask requirement