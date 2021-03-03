Voyagers Movie (2021) – Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp

Voyagers Movie (2021) Trailer HD – Plot synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet.

But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures.

As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.

Directed by Neil Burger starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chante Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, Colin Farrell release date April 9, 2021 (in theaters)