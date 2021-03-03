Six Minutes to Midnight Movie Trailer

Plot synopsis: Summer 1939, Hitler’s power is growing and tensions between the UK and Germany are at boiling point.

The Augusta Victoria College, a finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of the Nazi elite on the south-coast of England, is under close scrutiny after the mysterious disappearance of their teacher Mr Wheatley.

The school governess, Miss Rocholl (Judi Dench), hires English teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) to replace Wheatley and help prepare the girls for the Anglo-German fellowship.

Thomas slowly raises the suspicions of Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls’ German tutor, who has secrets of her own.

Caught in the crossfires, Thomas is framed for murder and goes on the run to clear his name and uncover Ilse’s true plan for the girls.

Can he stop her before it’s too late?

▶ Six Minutes to Midnight - Available on Sky Cinema, 26 March ▶ Starring: Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, James D'Arcy, Jim Broadbent, Carla Juri, Nigel Lindsay ▶ Directed by: Andy Goddard