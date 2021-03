Delhi MCD election results: AAP wins 4 out of 5 seats, celebration in full swing

Aam Aadmi Party won in four wards and Congress won in one ward of five bye-elections to the Municipal Corporation.

AAP workers celebrated the win by raising slogans, distributing sweets.

AAP won in Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), and Trilokpuri.

Congress on the other hand, won the Chauhan Banger ward.