Dog goes into rescue mode frantically trying to save woman who feigns injury

This dog instantly went into rescue mode as his walker pretended to fall over with an injury.

As his dog walker Brianne falls to the ground, Stanley immediately begins cushioning her head, preventing further injury.

The concerned pooch starts nudging Brianne's head as she lies in the snow in Halifax, Canada.

She told Newsflare: "Stanley is a very unique, loving, and clingy dog.

He always wants to be right by your side and he is the clingiest dog I've ever met.

"When I pretend to fall, Stanley instantly darts to my side and protects me.

He will growl at anyone that tries to get close and will try to lift my head from the ground.

I found this out when I slipped on ice one day.

"He is such a remarkable dog." This footage was filmed in January 2019.