AAP wins big in Delhi Municipal Corporation bye-elections | Oneindia News

The Aam Aadmi Party has bagged four of five seats in the Municipal Corporation bye-elections including Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), and Trilokpuri.

Congress won the Chauhan Banger ward.

Aam Aadmi Party workers have been celebrating the party’s big win in the municipal bye-elections.

