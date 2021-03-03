Johnson 'proud' of UK's support for Yemen

Boris Johnson said the British people can be “hugely proud” of the country’s support for Yemen.Mr Johnson replied that the UK Government “continue scrupulously to follow the humanitarian guidance which are amongst the toughest measures anywhere in the world in respect of all arms sales”.He added: “He talks about humanitarian relief and actually I think the people of this country can be hugely proud of what we are doing to support the people of Yemen – almost £1 billion of aid contributed in the last five years.”