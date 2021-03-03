Delhi's first Covid patient recalls experience, says excited to take vaccine jab

Delhi-based businessman Rohit Datta spoke on how it felt to be the first Covid-19 patient in the national capital.
Recalling his time in hospital, Dutta said he is excited to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Initially, I was blank and didn't know about the coronavirus.
I was in hospital for 14 days following which I was allowed to go home.
I have registered all senior citizens in my family for the ongoing vaccination.
Since I do not have any comorbidity, I will also be vaccinated later on.
I am waiting for my turn to get vaccinated and I am very excited,” he said.
The second phase of vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on March 1 with the union health ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.