Delhi's first Covid patient recalls experience, says excited to take vaccine jab

Delhi-based businessman Rohit Datta spoke on how it felt to be the first Covid-19 patient in the national capital.

Recalling his time in hospital, Dutta said he is excited to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Initially, I was blank and didn't know about the coronavirus.

I was in hospital for 14 days following which I was allowed to go home.

I have registered all senior citizens in my family for the ongoing vaccination.

Since I do not have any comorbidity, I will also be vaccinated later on.

I am waiting for my turn to get vaccinated and I am very excited,” he said.

The second phase of vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on March 1 with the union health ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.