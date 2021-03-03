'Trust doctors': Delhi's first COVID-19 patient recalls his experience

A year after suffering from deadly disease, Delhi's first COVID-19 patient recalled his journey with Asian News International (ANI).

Rohit Dutta is now waiting for his turn to get vaccinated.

"I've applied for vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 yrs with comorbidities in my family.

I've no comorbidities, so haven't applied yet.

Everyone must get vaccinated.

It's important for nation, their family and they themselves," said Dutta.

He added, "I am waiting too, as soon as my turn comes, I will apply for it on CoWIN."