US sculptor's TV character clay masks go viral on TikTok

This sculptor's work has gone viral on TikTok after he shared videos of him creating masks TV characters wore.

Malcolm Hoffman from Lynchburg, Virginia, filmed as he carefully sculpted the Guy Fawkes mask that was featured in "V For Vendetta." Another clip shows him recreate Tobi's mask from the Japanese show "Naruto." Hoffman said: "As soon as I ordered my first clay, I was hooked.

That's what propelled me into the world of sculpting and casting.

I haven't looked back since." His videos have gone viral on TikTok, racking up over six million views between them.