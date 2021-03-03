Photographer captures partially frozen Niagara Falls and huge blue icicles

Niagara Falls has partially frozen over after temperatures plummeted in the Northern Hemisphere.

A photographer in Ontario, Canada, captured the scene and also managed to spot a wall of huge blue-coloured icicles on the rock surrounding Niagara Falls.

Christine Hess who captured the scene on February 19 said: "I'm lucky to be able to jump in my truck and drive for 10 minutes to see this beauty.

I'm down there almost every morning in the winter to witness the sunrise, even if it's cloudy!"