Seven Easter Traditions from Around the World

A traditional Easter in modern Americaprobably involves an Easter basket filledwith eggs and candy and a delicious dinner.But there are other Easter traditions enjoyedaround the world that we can appreciate, too.In Bermuda, people will grab their homemadekites and fly them as high as possible.The German Ostereierbaum is asmall tree that is decorated forEaster with hand-painted eggs.In Florence, Italy, the Archbishoplights fireworks that promise goodluck if they all go off as planned.In Australia, the Easter bilby raisesawareness about the environmentaldamage caused by feral rabbits.In Mexico, the week of Holy Week featureslive re-enactments of Christ's capture,Judas' betrayal and the trial of Christ