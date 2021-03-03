I don't have a crystal ball about next year, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended his Budget when asked why he has not made provisions for coronavirus related costs beyond 2022.

During a Downing Street press conference Mr Sunak was asked if it was his "honest judgement that the pandemic will cost nothing from next year".

The Chancellor admitted that he does not know exactly the future path of what is going to happen, adding: "I don't have a crystal ball".

However he reassured the public the government is thinking about the next 12 months, and working to improve the UK's preparedness for future pandemics.

Report by Thomasl.

