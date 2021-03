Khan: Budget ignored NHS, social care and other key workers

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the Budget lacked an increased investment for the NHS, social care and other workers who have been at the frontline of the Covid pandemic.

He added it lacked a long-term plan of how the capital and country was going to recover from the crisis.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn