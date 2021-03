Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix superhero movie Thunder Force, directed by Ben Falcone.

It stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Kevin Dunn.

Thunder Force Release Date: April 9, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Thunder Force drop a review.

