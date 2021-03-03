Biden Cites 'Neanderthal Thinking' After Texas, Mississippi Lift COVID Restrictions

GOP Govs.

Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi recently lifted mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in their states.

President Joe Biden said "it's a big mistake" to go against the CDC's recommendations.

Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference, President Joe Biden, via statement.

The last thing -- the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it.

It still matters, President Joe Biden, via statement.

Biden asked all Americans to continue to wear masks and follow federal health guidelines.

It's critical -- critical, critical, critical -- that they follow the science: Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

Wear a mask and stay socially distanced.

And I know you all know that.

I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it, President Joe Biden, via statement