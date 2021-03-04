'Ran away from China...': Maharashtra CM's jibe over farm stir draws BJP ire

India-China face-off at the border was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray mocked the Centre while speaking on farmers' protest.

He said.

“Water and power supply to protesting farmers were cut off.

Nails have been put in the protesting farmers' path but central govt runs away when it sees china.

If this kind of preparation is done at borders, there would be no infiltration.” Uddhav's predecessor, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, called it insult of army.

He said, “It is an insult to our soldiers.

Our soldiers faced the Chinese at -30°C temperature.

Maharashtra CM insulted the sacrifice, bravery of soldiers.

I condemn this remark.” Watch the full video for more.