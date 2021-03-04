Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of perpetuating falsehoods | Oneindia News

In a second teaser clip of Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

In the 20-second teaser clip, Oprah Winfrey asks Meghan how she feels about the palace hearing them speak the truth.

To this, the duchess replies I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

