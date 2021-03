Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal dark secrets about the feud with Royal family | Oneindia News

The most awaited tell-all interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey aired yesterday.

It was indeed a tell-all interview.

The couple shared some of the darkest secrets that went behind the curtains of the Buckhinham palace.

Here are the highlights of some of the shocking revelations the couple made during the interview.

#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #RoyalFamily