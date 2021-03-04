Woman arrested after man dies from stab wounds in Nottinghamshire, UK

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man suffered fatal stab wounds in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.
Footage from March 3 shows a police cordon around the scene on Moorbridge Lane.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man suffered fatal stab wounds in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.
Footage from March 3 shows a police cordon around the scene on Moorbridge Lane.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man suffered fatal stab wounds in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.
Footage from March 3 shows a police cordon around the scene on Moorbridge Lane.
Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 am on March 2.
A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder.
Parry..