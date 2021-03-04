Skip to main content
Thursday, March 4, 2021

Woman arrested after man dies from stab wounds in Nottinghamshire, UK

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man suffered fatal stab wounds in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.

Footage from March 3 shows a police cordon around the scene on Moorbridge Lane.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 am on March 2.

