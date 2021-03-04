Labour: Budget did nothing to build confidence for future

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has criticised Rishi Sunak's Budget for failing to build confidence for the future.

The Labour MP labelled Wednesday's Budget as "very short termist" adding it "wasn't looking forward".

Agreeing with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Dodds said "this needed to be a budget that fixed those weakened foundations" but failed to have "a plan around those really important issues; household finances, securing those jobs for the future and re-building our NHS." Report by Thomasl.

