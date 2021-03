How a London community is bridging the gap to reach minorities hard-hit by the pandemic

The UK’s Vaccination Program is moving at breakneck speed, but a lack of reach to communities in need of vaccine and virus information have impacted case numbers and infection rates – particularly among ethnic minorities who have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Now, one London community is taking action by setting up a vaccination center inside the largest Hindu temple in all of Europe.

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports.