Michelle O’Neill: UK Government acted in extreme bad faith over Northern Ireland Protocol

Michelle O’Neill has accused the UK Government of upping the ante over the Northern Ireland Protocol with a display of “extreme bad faith”.Stormont’s deputy First Minister said the joint EU/UK committee on the implementation of the protocol should have been the forum for resolving issue around grace periods, rather than taking a “solo run” to unilaterally extend them.Responding to the loyalist paramilitary move to withdraw support from the Good Friday Agreement in protest at the protocol, the Sinn Fein vice president questioned why they were still seeking to influence events 23 years after the peace accord.