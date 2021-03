Baker: State Employees In Massachusetts Can Still Be 'Enormously Productive' Working From Home

With the Baker administration quietly planning for a permanent "hybrid" work model for as much as half of the state workforce, the Governor said during his press conference on Thursday, “A lot of people have learned that they can be enormously productive without spending five days a week in the office.

And I don't think that's just true for us; I think that's true for many employers.”