Latest revelations from Duchess of Sussex interview

The Duchess of Sussex has accused the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry in the latest dramatic footage released from her Oprah Winfrey interview.Meghan defended her decision to speak to the chat show queen suggesting she could not “stay silent” while “The Firm” was working against the couple.
Meghan Markle Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us'
ETCanada
