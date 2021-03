Here's why Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah matters

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry took on the British monarchy in a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, exposing “the firm” for its intolerant and unkind underbelly.

In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how the interview with the Duchess and Duke of Sussex sheds light on a larger cultural movement that will shape the future of our faith in institutions.